Tucker Carlson Claims Apple Engages in ‘Secretive Censorship’ ‘Always and Everywhere’ to Help the Chinese Government

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent a significant portion of his show Tuesday portraying Apple as a lapdog for the Chinese Communist Party.

During his opening monologue, the host laid out what he said was a secretive pact the company has with China’s government to suppress free speech both in China and in the U.S.

Carlson commented on ongoing protests in China where organizers rely on Apple’s airdrop feature to connect. The feature leaves no digital paper trail and does not rely on either cellular towers or WiFi. Apple has declined to comment on its decision to suppress the file-sharing feature.

The host then shared a tweet from Twitter owner Elon Musk, who claimed this week Apple has threatened to remove the platform’s app from its app store.

“Several tech developers are coming forward to confirm this is how Apple operates and has for years,” Carlson said. “So, when Parler was thrown off of the app store because they allowed Donald Trump to speak, you would think it was an anomaly. It wasn’t.”

Carlson claimed suppressing speech its shareholders disagree with is how Apple does business. He continued:

For years the most cynical observers assumed that Big Tech companies like Apple censor speech but only in extraordinary circumstances. Oh, no. They do it all the time. In fact, Apple engages in large-scale secretive censorship. Always and everywhere apple helps the Chinese government. So, prevents American citizens from saying what they believe or getting to the truth about something, while bolstering the power of one of the most repressive governments in the world.

Carlson concluded the controversial Chinese-owned app TikTok is allowed on Apple’s app store, but only because the company wants to help China spy on Americans.

“Twitter must be silenced because it allows Americans to exercise their birthright – which is free speech, a prerequisite in a democracy – but TikTok must be protected because the Chinese government uses TikTok as a tool for espionage,” he concluded.

