Tucker Carlson Claims Biden Wants EU to Stop Buying Russian Oil as ‘Payback For Getting Trump Elected’

Tucker Carlson claimed Friday President Joe Biden is pressuring the European Union to stop purchasing oil from Russia as “payback” for the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump.

The Fox News host claimed arming Ukraine and harming global economies in the process are part of a scheme to make Russia pay for interfering in that election.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host railed against Biden’s cabinet as being crowded with people who are wholly unqualified for their jobs.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was put under the microscope for focusing on what Carlson described as the Biden administration’s “equity agenda.”

Carlson said despite multiple crises, including high gas prices, nationwide logistical issues and staffing issues at airlines, Democrats and the media are focused on diversifying airplane cockpits.

He cited reports from last April that United Airlines wants to ensure more women and minorities join flight crews. He then cited a New York Times article from April about more minorities in America’s skies.

“No one explains why you should care about the race or gender of your airline pilots. Everybody cares about their skill, except the New York Times in the Biden White House,” he said. Carlson added,

By the way, at the same time, the White House is doing all it can to keep fuel prices high. Biden has just pushed the EU to stop buying Russian oil. It’s payback for getting Trump elected. But the effect is to guarantee higher prices on international oil markets.

Earlier in the show, Carlson said Biden is willing to punish American citizens and NATO allies in retaliation for Russian interference in the country’s elections.

“Biden’s sanctions of Russia have been especially counterproductive,” he said. “Back in February, you may remember Joe Biden pledged to destroy the Russian economy. ‘Let’s make them poor!’ Of course, this is in retaliation for installing Donald Trump as president.”

Carlson’s point was that the ruling class in Washington cares more about revenge for Trump than they do for the struggles of average citizens.

Carlson concluded the Biden White House is also intentionally inflating fuel prices as a way to advance an energy agenda that stalled last year after lawmakers found themselves at an impasse.

“This is not an accident, they are doing it on purpose,” he said. “This is the Green New Deal they couldn’t get through Congress.”

