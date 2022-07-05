Tucker Carlson Claims Mass Shooters ‘Are Going Nuts’ Because Women ‘Never Stop Lecturing Them About Their So-Called Privilege’

Tucker Carlson reacted to Monday’s Independence Day shooting in Illinois by suggesting young men are being driven crazy in part by prescription drugs and lectures about their privilege.

The Fox News host noted the troubled past of Robert Crimo III, whom police say shot and killed seven people from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois. Police had responded to Crimo’s parents’ house on at least two occasions: once after he threatened to kill himself, and another after he threatened to kill members of his family. In the second incident, officers removed several of Crimo’s knives from the home.

“Look at Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo,” said Carlson as a photo of the suspect appeared onscreen. “Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase? Of course he does.”

The host then asked, “So, why didn’t anyone raise an alarm?” despite the fact he just mentioned the police visits to his home.

“Well, maybe because he didn’t stand out,” Carlson continued. “Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy.”

He added that young men like Crimo are “numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors.”

Carlson also said they’re angry:

And of course, they’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’. They’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed. They know that. They’re not that stupid. And yet the authorities in their lives – mostly women – never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. “You’re male, you’re privileged!” Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So, a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?

He then listed several mass shooters who had been prescribed prescription antidepressants.

“So, is there a connection?” Carlson asked. “Well, we don’t know definitively. We do know there are a whole lot more of these drugs being taken by kids than ever before and by than entire population.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com