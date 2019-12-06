During a discussion of Democratic presidential candidate and active-duty Army Major Tulsi Gabbard, Fox News host Tucker Carlson went on a bizarre tangent to claim President Barack Obama’s White House “politicized the military” and “turned it into a left-wing indoctrination machine.”

Speaking with University of Maryland Professor Jason Nichols, Carlson began his segment by defending Trump yet again and bashing Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But then the conversation veered to Gabbard and her sometimes awkward, relationship with the Democratic Party.

“If it’s such a broad tent, then why is the one person excluded from it, Tulsi Gabbard?” Carlson asked.

“You and I agree that the hatred of Tulsi Gabbard is completely unfair,” Nichols said. “The things that they say about her are unfounded and this is something that we do need to fix about the party is eating our own, particularly someone who is serving our country, and I think honestly, Democrats, the one criticism that I’ll give the Democrats is we have ceded so much to the right that really they don’t deserve. We’ve ceded the military…”

“I’d say the military is pretty left,” Carlson broke in, citing no evidence. In fact, a Military Times poll of active-duty military personnel found an even split among those who approve and disapprove of Trump, a rate of support for the president that is roughly 12 percent points higher than the American public.

Carlson then went on to claim: “I think the Obama Administration did a pretty good job of politicizing the military and turning it into a left-wing indoctrination machine.”

Obama drew right-wing outrage for several military policies implemented during his tenure, including ending Don’t Ask Don’t Tell and allowing women to serve in combat, changes that were implemented after extensive impact reviews and that now enjoy broad support among military service members. Obama’s 2017 decision to end the ban on transgender personnel serving in the military also ignited controversy on the right, even though it was also found to have no effect on combat readiness and high-ranking officers have criticized Trump’s attempts to undo it.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

