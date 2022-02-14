Tucker Carlson Claims Ukraine Is ‘Run By Dictator Who’s Friends With Everyone in Washington’

Tucker Carlson ripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a dictator on Monday, and derided American politicians he said are attempting to garner sympathy for he and his country.

Zelensky stated early on Monday that his country would face a direct attack from Russia by Wednesday.

Those close to him clarified he was merely joking, as more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed along Ukraine’s borders.

U.S. officials have offered no indication they are kidding, as it has been stated numerous times since last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack at any moment.

While Zelensky is portrayed in the media as a sympathetic figure whose country faces potential encroachment from and occupation by Moscow, Carlson said on his Fox News show that Zelensky is actually a tyrant.

The host accused Ukraine’s government of jailing its political opponents and engaging in rampant censorship.

After attacking Democrats and “some low-IQ” Republicans, Carlson scoffed at the notion that Ukraine is even a democracy.

“Why Ukraine?” Carlson asked. “Because the president’s son was paid $1 million a year by Ukraine and they have a massive lobbying effort in Washington.”

Carlson slammed people such as Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for portraying Ukraine versus Russia as a binary choice between good versus evil.

According to Carlson, both countries are autocratic, and any issue between them are for them to sort out.

“What exactly is Ukraine like, what’s its government like?” Carlson said. “Turns out, it’s run by a dictator who’s friends with everyone in Washington.”

Carlson said the country’s main opposition figure “is now under arrest and the opposition media, the TV stations, have been shut down by the government.”

“That’s how a dictatorship operates,” he said, before he noted, “It should make you very nervous that Joe Biden, Susan Rice and the National Security Advisor kid, they’re all telling us with a straight face… it’s a democracy.”

Carlson further commented that “no country that jails its opposition leader is a democracy.”

He also argued that it appears as though the Biden administration is running Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Author Richard Hanania joined the show, where he offered what he said are numerous examples of Ukraine’s government behaving undemocratically.

Hanania invoked the case of former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, who is currently facing treason charges, and is a vocal opponent to Zelensky.

Carlson’s guest inferred the charges against Poroshenko’s are trumped up. He noted,

And so it’s not a question of whether Russia or Ukraine is perfect. It’s a question of whether Ukraine matters to the united States. Whether Ukraine is such a morally upstanding country that it’s worth the U.S. poisoning its relations with another super power, the only country in the world thats a pure competitor as far as number of nuclear weapons, bringing in a tornado and going to war for Ukraine.

Hanania added that what happens in Ukraine is “none of our business.”

Carlson concluded, “I think it’s the kind of democracy they’d like to see here. Maybe that’s the point.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com