Tucker Carlson Claims Video Shows Nancy Pelosi ‘Elbowing’ Congresswoman’s Daughter

Tucker Carlson claimed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) elbowed the daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) during the congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week.

Flores won a special election to replace the retiring Filemón Vela.

“So, Nancy Pelosi says she’s a devout Christian,” the Fox News host stated. “That’s a lie. She’s certainly no Christian and she says that she loves children. That seems confusing. Why is Nancy Pelosi so enthusiastic about abortion if she loves children?”

He aired a clip of Pelosi emphasizing that “our children” are the most important issue facing Congress.

Carlson again noted Pelosi’s pro-choice position before showing a clip of the swearing-in ceremony, where Pelosi is seen standing next to Flores’ daughter, with whom Pelosi’s arm appears to make brief, light contact.

He claimed Pelosi was attempting to push her.

“This tape shows Nancy Pelosi elbowing the child, the child of Republican Mayra Flores who just won a congressional seat in south Texas,” he said.

Carlson read a tweet from Flores that stated, “I’m so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Speaking for himself, the host added, “So there is Nancy Pelosi elbowing a little girl who got in her camera shot. That tells you a lot.”

Despite Carlson’s breakdown of the alleged incident as though it were the Zapruder film, it is not entirely clear what is actually going on in the video.

