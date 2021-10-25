Tucker Carlson Continues Pushing Replacement Theory: Biden’s ‘Diluting the Political Power of American Citizens’ by ‘Importing a Brand-New Population’

Tucker Carlson continued to push the idea of replacement theory on his Fox News show Monday night.

Carlson covered the crisis at the border by saying President Joe Biden “has opened America’s borders to the world” and that over a million foreign nationals have been allowed into the country.

“America will never be the same after this, and of course that’s the whole point of the exercise,” he continued. “The Biden administration is subverting democracy, diluting the political power of American citizens by importing a brand-new population. That is exactly what’s happening.”

Carlson has come under fire for repeatedly pushing the idea of “replacement theory,” a belief held by white nationalists that foreigners are being brought into the country to “replace” the white population.

The Fox host recently straight-up told viewers Biden’s policy is “the great replacement.”

Later on in the segment, Carlson accused the president of “actively and intentionally breaking federal law” through his policies.

He said Biden is ignoring immigration law and even said it rises to the level of an impeachable offense.

As Carlson continued hitting Democrats on the subject, he went back to saying they want to “import… a whole new population of voters.”

“And they bark like dogs when you say it because it’s true.”

Twice this year the Anti-Defamation League called for Carlson to be dropped by Fox for pushing replacement theory. The second time they did so, he responded by remarking, “Oh, fuck them.”

