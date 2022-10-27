Tucker Carlson Dares Chuck Todd to Come on His Show to Explain Himself, Claims He ‘Probably Killed a Few People’

Tucker Carlson offered a bizarre invitation to Chuck Todd on Thursday night while accusing the Meet the Press host of “probably” killing people with vaccine “disinformation.”

“It dawned on us this morning, how long has it been since we checked in with our old friend Chuck Todd at NBC News?” Carlson asked. “Quite a while.”

The Fox News host said he just saw a 2021 clip of Todd chastising TV pundits for spreading inaccurate information about the Covid-19 vaccine, which he aired.

“Please get vaccinated,” Todd implored his audience in July 2021. “If you know someone who’s not vaccinated, find a way to convince them to get vaccinated. Literally, the only people dying are the unvaccinated. And for those of you spreading misinformation, shame on you. Shame on you. People are needlessly dying because of your misinformation. Think about it. I don’t how some of you sleep at night who are doing this for a living on television.”

Todd’s claim that only unvaccinated people are dying from Covid-19 isn’t quite right. The vaccine is 99% effective against the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19. Nonetheless, it’s possible for some vaccinated people, such as the immunocompromised, to die of the disease.

Carlson has spent more than a year interviewing various cranks to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccine to his audience. The Fox News host seized on Todd’s blanket statement.

“‘Literally, the only people dying are the unvaccinated'” Carlson mimicked while cackling. “Shame on you, you’re killing people.’ Now, that was last year and of course, now the data are – because it’s plural as we scientists know – the data are in. And it turns out ol’ Chuck Todd was spreading disinformation, which probably killed a few people, not that we’re judging. We’re merely offering Chuck Todd an opportunity to come on to this show and revise his assessment Maybe through a few apologies around and be a decent person. So, that invitation remains open.”

Carlson did not say how Todd’s plea to get people vaccinated may have “killed a few people.”

