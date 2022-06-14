Tucker Carlson Declares, ‘We Are Endorsing Kamala Harris’ to be the 2024 Democratic Nominee

Tucker Carlson mockingly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024.

The Fox News host pointed to some negative press President Joe Biden has received lately. As his poll numbers dwindle seemingly in inverse relation to inflation rates, some Democrats have put some distance between themselves and Biden.

On Sunday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to say whether she’d support a second Biden nomination. Meanwhile, a recent New York Times article quoted Democratic operatives concerned about Biden’s poll numbers, as well as his age.

Carlson noted Biden’s unpopularity, as well as the fact some Democrats are wary of Harris as a possible successor. He expressed faux concern that Harris would be jettisoned for someone else if Biden opts not to run again.

The host played a montage consisting of numerous clips of Harris offering up word salad on various occasions.

“You would deny that person a chance to serve?” he reacted. “That is the person that Democratic insiders are tonight, ladies and gentlemen, trying to remove from the public stage. And if no one else will say it, we will: it’s wrong. Despite appearances, Kamala Harris is not a disposable consumer product. She’s a pioneer. Do you know what she went through trying to get a fair shake in this systemically racist country as the daughter of college professors? It wasn’t easy. You know how hard she worked? At one point, she even dated Montel Williams.”

He later added,

Look what she’s become. Now, simply because she’s a moron and no one likes her, or even agrees how to pronounce her first name, the Democratic Party is trying to throw Harris away, toss her out the window like a used Big Mac wrapper. Now, Kamala Harris may be stained with secret sauce, but she deserves more than that. Yes, she does. Mediocrity is no excuse for firing someone. A low I.Q., terrible personality, total inability to do the prescribed job – those are not reasons to deny someone a job.”

Carlson concluded by saying, “Tonight, we are endorsing Kamala D. Harris for the 2024 Democratic primaries. She deserves it and so do Democrats. They created her. They should be forced to live with her.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com