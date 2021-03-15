Tucker Carlson railed against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “WAP” at the Grammys Sunday night.

He showed part of the performance before saying, “No more Dumbo. It’s too filthy. We get that instead.”

In speaking with Candace Owens, Carlson said, “It’s hard not to conclude they’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”

Owens said, “Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

“This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” she added, calling it a celebration of “perversity.”

Owens even said at one point, “You have these kids learning about critical race theory, they’re learning that they should aspire to people like Cardi B. You see that fundamentally we are seeing the destruction of American values, American principles.”

Carlson closed the segment by saying, “Totally degrading. And the same people who make it will lecture you about ‘you hate women’ or something.”

