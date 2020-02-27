Fox News’ 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight took the cable news ratings top spot on Wednesday with 4.19 million viewers and a massive 851,000 between the ages of 25 and 54.

Tucker Carlson’s show came in the wake of President Donald Trump’s wild press conference on coronavirus, which wrapped around 7:30 p.m.

The same network’s 7 p.m. show The Story came in at second place with 4.19 million total viewers and 826,000 in the 25 to 54 demo, followed by Hannity at 9 p.m. (3.97 million total viewers and 714,000 in the demo), The Special Report at 6 p.m. (3.84 million total viewers and 753,000 in the demo), and The Five at 5 p.m. (3.42 million total viewers and 602,000 in the demo).

The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. pulled in 3.26 million viewers and 553,000 in the demo.

At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow dominated the network at 9 p.m. with 2,890,000 viewers and 464,000 in the demo, followed by The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. (2,069,000 viewers and 303,000 in the demo), and All In with Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. (1,809,000 viewers and 317,000 in the demo).

The breadwinner at CNN on Wednesday was CNN Town Hall between 7 and 11 p.m., which peaked at 8 p.m. with 1,582,000 viewers.

The Situation Room at 6 p.m. pulled in 1,566,000 viewers and 366,000 in the demo, while Cuomo Prime Time at 11 p.m. received 960,000 viewers and 285,000 in the demo.

