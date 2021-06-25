Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Accuses Gen. Mark Milley of a ‘Race Attack’ for Saying He Wants to ‘Understand White Rage’

Tucker Carlson continued going after Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley on Friday, accusing him of a “race attack.”

This week Milley said he wants to “understand white rage” as he talked about how “it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.”

Carlson called him “stupid” and a “pig” on Thursday, and after being slammed for that segment, he doubled down Friday.

“White rage is not a medical condition, it’s not even a legitimate academic theory. It doesn’t exist,” Carlson said.

He called it “a racial attack… an attack against people on the basis of their skin color.”

Alluding to the criticism he received, Carlson continued, “Not only is it okay to complain about it, it ought to be mandatory. We shouldn’t have a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who attacks Americans based on their skin color. It’s disgusting.”

He said Milley’s comments are “disgraceful” and “disqualifying.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

