Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after MSNBC’s Joy Reid Tuesday night for her mocking coverage of opposition to critical race theory.

Carlson brought up Reid in a segment defending and speaking with Christopher Rufo over a “hit piece” from The Washington Post over his activism against critical race theory.

Referring to Reid as “the race lady,” Carlson said, “She thinks that Chris Rufo and anyone else who doesn’t like critical race theory is… can you guess? Yeah, you guessed it.”

In a recent segment, Reid laughed at one parent who said, “Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean that I’m a racist, damn it!”

“It actually does,” Reid said with a laugh. “It’s just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue, just like their politically-motivated attacks on transgender youth who just want to play sports.”

This is what Carlson said after showing that clip:

Immigrant parents come to this country, I’m sure they were nice people, send their daughter to Harvard, and that’s what you get? It really is. Our system produces the worst people. They’re not the worst people when they start. Most people are decent when they start. But our institutions at the top of the society produce people like that, and that’s the problem.

He also brought up Reid hitting Rufo on Twitter after he said “she doesn’t have the courage to invite me on.”

This is a weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on TV, Christopher.. Why not just contact my booking producers like a normal person, rather than going with the White Man Demands option? I had never even heard of you until @oneunderscore__ piece exposing your plot to rebrand CRT. https://t.co/kzqp1edxzF — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 19, 2021

“What a bigot she is, and an unhappy person,” Carlson added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

