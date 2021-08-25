Tucker Carlson Goes on a Lengthy Tear Against Lindsey Graham 30 Minutes Before Hannity Interviews Senator on His Show

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went on a tear against Senator Lindsey Graham and specifically slammed him for not appearing on his show — roughly half an hour before Sean Hannity interviewed the South Carolina Republican.

Carlson went after Graham for his votes in favor of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, saying the White House is able to get nominees through the Senate Judiciary Committee so quickly because of him.

“The most radical president of our lifetimes gets the most judges confirmed thanks to Lindsey Graham,” he said.

Carlson added that Graham “spent most of last year begging for your money” and now has “no problem installing judges who hate his constituents.”

The Fox News host even directly asked, “Why are conservatives continuing to promote him and allowing him to continue to sit on the Judiciary Committee?”

We would love to ask that question of Lindsey Graham himself. We have asked him many times to come on the show, but he refuses because he’s afraid and that’s a shame. That would be a very interesting, fact-based conversation.

That was how Carlson ended his show before handing off to Hannity. There was bit of an awkward pause before Hannity kicked off his show as normal.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Graham appeared with Hannity to talk about the chaotic scenes in Afghanistan as evacuations continue.

Graham blasted Biden, said he’s “capitulated to the Taliban,” and even told Hannity he thinks the president should be impeached.

The senator even claimed, “The likelihood of another 9/11 is through the roof now.”

You can watch Carlson’s segment and Hannity’s interview above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com