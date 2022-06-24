Tucker Carlson Hails Fall of Roe: ‘Voters Get to Decide How They Want to Live’

Tucker Carlson portrayed Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade as a win for “voters,” though he presumably this doesn’t mean pregnant voters seeking abortions in states where the procedure is illegal.

The court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that Roe was wrongly decided and that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. As a result, numerous trigger laws across the country have started to take effect after some legislatures preemptively banned the procedure at various stages in case Roe was overruled.

The Fox News host hailed the court’s decision and framed Roe as an instance of judges dictating how Americans live their lives.

Indeed, in many states, legislatures will now dictate how Americans live their lives.

“This particular ruling dramatically reduces the power of unelected judges to dictate the details of the lives of millions of Americans and returns that power to voters,” Carlson said. “Voters get to decide how they want to live. That’s an extreme ideology that upsets the balance of power somehow? We thought that was the whole premise of our system. We thought that was democracy.”

Carlson then alluded to Democrats’ concerns about the Capitol riot, as the Jan. 6 committee is conducting ongoing hearings into the incident. A central theme has been the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.

“And yet the very people who have been lecturing us for years about democracy – ‘It’s the end of democracy’ – are horrified by the return of democracy,” he continued. “They’re telling us the legitimacy of our institutions is at risk. And yet they cannot allow voters to have a say in how they live. What does that tell you? It tells you they care about power, not popular support. They’re afraid to put their ideas to the test of a vote.”

