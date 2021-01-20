Tucker Carlson: I Would ‘Unequivocally Praise’ Biden If He Told Twitter to Give Trump and Others Their Accounts Back

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday night that President Joe Biden should confront big tech companies in the name of unity.

On his first show of the Biden administration, Carlson repeatedly picked up on the new president’s call for unity and asked, “If he really meant it, why wouldn’t he, and will he, call on his allies and the monopolies in Silicon Valley to stop censoring people, Americans?”

Vivek Ramaswamy told Carlson, “The single most powerful thing he could do tonight is get on the phone with Jack Dorsey and call on big tech to give Donald Trump his Twitter account back and do the same thing for thousands of conservatives who were removed over the last few weeks.”

“I would unequivocally praise him, I think all people of principle would do that,” Carlson said.

