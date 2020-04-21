Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night blasting the immigration executive order announced by President Donald Trump for having too many exceptions and not going further.

Carlson said Trump’s announcement has been something Americans have been demanding and that “there’s no question the president has the authority to do what he has done.”

“Why in the middle of a disaster would you make things worse? Why would you hurt your own people when they’re already hurting?”

He mocked people like Madeleine Albright and Beto O’Rourke for their criticisms of the president’s message, saying, “As the country falls apart around him, Beto’s first and main concern is preserving America’s sacred caste system. The native-born working on farms? In kitchens? In factories? Sacre bleu! screeched Beto. It is unnatural! Unthinkable! It is wrong! We must have a compliant underclass! We must!”

Carlson, however, went on to say that O’Rourke “needn’t have worried” because of the substance of the president’s executive order:

“The new moratorium on immigration will last for 60 days, at which point it could be extended, or it may not be extended. The ban will apply only to individuals seeking permanent residency in this country — in other words, people who like the United States enough to stay permanently, and would like green cards to be able to do it legally. But the ban will not apply to those entering the United States on a temporary basis. That means it will not affect guest workers. That’s an awful lot of exceptions.”

“Employers want to hire workers for less than Americans make. These visas let them do it. And now they’ll continue to do it, at a time when more than 22 million Americans have just filed for unemployment. You may have just lost your job,” he continued, “but you’ll be happy to know that Accenture can still import IT workers from Asia who will work for less than you once made. So if the point of this executive order was to protect American jobs, maybe there was another point, but if it was to protect American jobs, it failed.”

Carlson didn’t criticize Trump directly, instead saying POTUS cares about preserving American jobs but “some in his orbit are not as concerned.”

