Tucker Carlson Issues Scathing ‘Happy Birthday’ to ‘Hutu Radio Network’ MSNBC, Accuses ‘Race Lady’ Joy Reid of Stoking Genocide

Tucker Carlson wished MSNBC a happy birthday on Thursday night … by comparing them to the “Hutu radio network” and blasting their anchors.

“MSNBC — the TV network, not the Schedule Three pharmaceutical — has a birthday today,” Carlson told his viewers. “The channel is 25 years old. That’s hard to believe, especially for those of us who remember the day it was born. Even at this advanced age, there are a lot of misconceptions about MSNBC. The first is that all of its anchors have been accused by a sitting president of murdering a young woman in a congressional office. That’s not true. It’s a myth, and we’d like to dispel it once and for all right now. The second misconception about MSNBC is that it has always been some sort of leftwing revolutionary channel: Leon Trotsky TV. That’s not true either.”

Carlson was referencing a conspiracy theory pushed by former President Donald Trump, which claimed that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was responsible for the sudden death of his former intern Lori Klausutis.

Medical examiners concluded that Scarborough was not responsible for her death, as she fainted due to a heart condition and hit her head on her desk.

Carlson continued his birthday rant, faulting MSNBC for firing him due to low ratings and replacing him with Keith Olbermann.

“Like puppies, all TV networks are cute when they’re little. The problem is you never know what they are going to grow up to become,” he continued. “So what is MSNBC now? Well, effectively, it’s the Hutu Radio Network, ginning up race fear to mobilize the militias.”

Carlson then went after specific anchors, hitting at “race lady” Joy Reid for “screaming about those diabolical white people” before playing a clip of her slamming pandemic protesters in May 2020.

“Broadcasting that crap 24 hours a day. Shades of Kigali ’94. ‘We regret to inform you that tomorrow we will be killed with our families,'” he said after playing the clip. “It’s pretty ugly. But we are going to rise above it tonight and wish the woman you just saw, the race a lady, along with Jeb Bush’s former flack (sic), the Maddow impersonator, and most sincerely, Rachel Maddow herself, a very happy birthday. And we are going to do it with maximum cultural imperialism.”

“As the Irish say on occasions like this, ‘May your life be full of gladness and health, and your pocket full of gold as the least of your wealth. May the dreams you hold dearest, be the ones that come true, and the kindness you spread, keep coming back to you,” he continued, quoting an Irish blessing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

