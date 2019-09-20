Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of acting “so sanctimonious” because he is secretly “a racist” in response to the world leader’s recent blackface controversies.

Carlson, who made the comments on Friday night after news broke that Trudeau had engaged in blackface on three separate occasions in the past, insisted that the controversy over the prime minister’s offensive costume choices should not be surprising.

“It’s a little like finding out your super sensitive brother-in-law the one who tells you he’s a feminist, the one who’s always scolding you for your sexism is, in fact, hitting on the babysitter,” said Carlson. “Virtue is always a cover for the sin. That’s the key to understanding the modern left. Whatever they are accusing you of doing, they are doing themselves but more enthusiastically.”

“He may be the most sanctimonious head of state on planet earth so, of course he was leading a secret life as a racist. That’s why he is so sanctimonious so you won’t notice,” the host added.

Carlson went on to mock Trudeau’s apology, saying that the leader “suffers from an especially virulent case of something called privilege” and is “moving responsibility for what he did from himself to the rest of us.”

The right-wing pundit closed the segment by calling out CNN host Don Lemon for applauding Trudeau’s apology, since Lemon had slammed former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly for defending Halloween costumes that incorporate skin coloring.

“Keep in mind and this is universally true. It was true of … Trudeau and probably Don Lemon: The more sanctimonious you are, the more you’re hiding,” concluded Carlson.

Watch above, via Fox News.

