Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson offered a long and impassioned defense of both his show and his network on Thursday night, repeatedly pushing back on what he labeled the “deafening” criticism coming from others in the media who have openly demanded accountability for Fox’s role in abetting Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims.

Carlson opened his show by mocking politically correct platitudes like “diversity is our strength” and “trans rights are human rights” as evidence of an overbearing uniformity in the country’s media and political discourse. And then he proudly pointed to his network as standing athwart all of that.

“Of all the impediments of achieving this goal of uniformity,” Carlson said, “which would include centuries of tradition, the First Amendment of the Constitution, the fact that this was a free country, of all of those, this channel, Fox News, is the most significant hurdle to getting everyone to sing from the same song sheet.”

“Fox is the last big organization in the American news media that differs from the other news organizations, the only one,” he added. “There is everyone else standing in crisp formation in their starched, matching uniforms in little caps patiently awaiting orders from the billionaire class. There is Fox News off by themselves occasionally saying things slight different from everyone else.”

The Fox host then went on a long rant singling out Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who, he claimed “sent his personal scribes to end Fox News.” He then played a CNN clip of Post columnist Max Boot, who he said had repeatedly called for the network to be “silenced.” When said clip never showed Boot saying that, Carlson changed tack, saying that the threat was implied.

“There are a lot of ways to silence Fox News, he has explained on television and in columns,” Carlson explained. “He doesn’t call it silencing Fox News. He says, we must demand some accountability. Make it go away, get in line. No more unauthorized questions, no more criticizing Jeff Bezos.”

Turning to New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, Carlson lashed out over three recent columns that condemned Fox and Carlson’s show specifically for spreading misinformation and “sowing sedition” — and called for pressuring Fox advertisers and cable companies in response.

Then it was CNN media reporter Brian Stelter’s turn, as the Fox host played a clip showing — again — a critic explicitly saying they were not “trying to force Fox News off the air.” Stelter instead argued that spreading misinformation should have consequences as cable and social media companies make “harm reduction” decisions to minimized the spread of misinformation and disinformation on their platforms.

“Notice the seductively imprecise language of personal therapy, we’re all AOC now,” Carlson said, throwing a gratuitous shot at one of his favorite House Democrat targets before turning to sarcasm. “It is not a fascistic crackdown on free speed by the ruthless and power-mad billionaires. No, not at all, but just harm reduction like methadone or Nicorette, a way to get better.”

After introducing his first guest, a clearly agitated Carlson continued to hammer away at his critics and their outside pressure.

“Never want to sound like we are complaining. We hate talking about the show on the show,” Carlson said. “However, in the last several weeks, particularly in the last 24 hours, the call to take this show off the air by groups funded, for real, by the Ford Foundation or by George Soros, by Michael Bloomberg, by Jeff Bezos, has become deafening, going after our advertisers, going after the companies that carry our signal into your home.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

