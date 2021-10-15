Tucker Carlson Laughs at the Idea Ashli Babbitt Was a Threat During Storming of the Capitol: She ‘Hurt Not a Single Person’

On Friday, Tucker Carlson once again covered the death of Ashli Babbitt, the U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot in the shoulder and killed by a Capitol police officer as she stormed the Capitol on January 6. Babbitt was part of the mob that was attempting to violently overthrow the election. The mob members believed the election was stolen from Donald Trump because he told them so.

Carlson has maintained on numerous occasions that the shooting of Babbitt was unjust and that she posed no threat.

“Ashli Babbitt hurt not a single person on January 6,” he said. “She was unarmed.”

The Fox News host played clips of liberals on cable news defending the shooting, including Dean Obeidallah, who said, “His supporters who attacked the Capitol are terrorists. It’s two plus two equals stuff. Ashli Babbitt, all those who attacked the Capitol are terrorists because the FBI director has said it was an act of terrorism.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) meanwhile, commended the “brave officer who was the last line of defense.”

Carlson reacted indignantly.

“So you watch that and then you get frustrated, and you’re reminded that these people are so stupid it’s amazing they can breathe unaided. And that is some comfort. They just told you that Ashli Babbitt was trained by the Air Force to kill people,” he said, laughing. “Really? A lot of people in the Air Force trained to kill people? She was a threat to their safety. She was like 5’2″ and totally unarmed. She was not warned, by the way.”

Babbitt and other rioters who were attempting to break through the barricaded door at the time she was shot were in fact told by officers to stop.

Watch above via Fox News.

