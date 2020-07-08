Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Wednesday night that liberals are trying to attack free expression and even said at one point that they will target Fox News if they take power again.

After opening by talking about Thomas Friedman’s column saying Joe Biden should only agree to debate President Donald Trump with some key conditions, Carlson said that Biden’s team can’t let him talk off the cuff because “people might discover that Joe Biden bears no resemblance to Joe Biden they remember.”

He mocked the idea of Biden going up against Trump during three debates in the first place before saying the people around Biden are “ruthless” and don’t like debate at all.

He briefly referenced Biden swiping at the attacks on Senator Tammy Duckworth from Carlson himself, who on Monday accused Duckworth of hating America and on Tuesday called her a “moron” and a “coward.”

“He didn’t respond to the questions that we raised, he just called us names,” Carlson said of Biden. “And then his minions tried to pull us off the air.”

Carlson went on to say that will be how the left plans to run the country:

“Biden will pick some running mate whose identity makes it impossible for anyone to criticize her, and then they’ll describe any criticism of their governance as a hate crime. We got a taste of that for eight years under Barack Obama… Now the entire American population is getting the very same treatment. Tonight close to 1,000 companies are boycotting Facebook’s advertising platform. Why are they doing that? Because they’re demanding that Facebook censor the president and his voters. Ban conservative news outlets, allow only publications controlled by the left to decide what’s news. That’s most anyway, because there’s only one mass media company left in America that consistently dissents from the left’s view of things. You’re watching it right now. What do you think they plan to do to Fox News if they take power? You can imagine. We are in their way.”

“They want power, and they know how to get power. Why are so many people being fired right now for absurdly trivial offenses?” he continued. “Liking the wrong tweet, commenting on the wrong post, making the wrong hand gesture accidentally. Why is that happening? Simple, to terrify the rest of us into obedience.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]