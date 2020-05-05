Fox News’ Tucker Carlson discussed the serious allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden from former staffer Tara Reade, looking at the evidence backing up her account in addition to some things that Carlson said raise doubt about her allegation.

Carlson opened by knocking the “infuriating and sickening hypocrisy of the media and the professional feminist movement” on the issue of believing all women before saying, “One thing we have not yet addressed in any detail is Reade’s story itself.”

He reviewed the disturbing details of what Reade has alleged, saying that “we can’t know for sure” but that “two unnamed friends of Reade’s apparently have spoken to media outlets to say they heard Reade complain about harassment at the time, Reade’s brother and a former neighbor also say they heard something about it.”

Carlson also showed the clip of what appears to be Reade’s mother calling into Larry King Live and alluding to her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.”

After breaking down that video and saying it’s compelling evidence, Carlson went on to say, “There is evidence on the other side as well and we feel honor-bound to tell you about it.”

He brought a “different story” Reade had told last year about Biden before saying, “Then there’s a question of Reade’s politics. We normally wouldn’t get into that because it’s not germane, but keep in mind this story is unfolding during a presidential campaign, and it’s also playing out against the backdrop of fierce infighting within the Democratic party.”

Carlson did not definitively state any conclusions about Reade’s motivations, but ended with this message to his viewers:

“As we learned so bitterly during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, political imperatives sometimes influence claims like this. That does not mean that Tara Reade is some kind of liar or a devious partisan. We don’t know that is true and we are not saying it now, to be clear. We are not asserting that. But the timing does mean — and this is our duty — that we ought to keep our guard up as this story progresses. Those of us who cover it going forward should be very wary of being used. Again, this is a presidential year. Weigh everything against the facts, take nothing for granted. The one thing you can be certain of this year is you are being lied to.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

