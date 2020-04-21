comScore
video

Tucker Carlson Mocks AOC as an ‘Entitled Moron’ Over Tweet on Oil Crash

By Josh FeldmanApr 21st, 2020, 9:53 pm
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson continued to mock Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday and call her an “entitled moron.”

On Monday, Carlson said the New York Democrat is a “child of privilege” and added, “Someone who actually grew up in the Bronx would be far too embarrassed to drone on about herself on Instagram.”

Today he followed up over her since-deleted tweet on the oil market freefall saying, “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.”

“‘You love to see it.’ Love to see what?” Carlson responded. “Blue-collar America taking another kick to the face? Ocasio-Cortez soon realized she had been too honest, so she deleted the tweet, but it was too late, she’d been exposed for who she really is. Note the silly aside about ‘worker-led investments.’ Please. Spare us Sandy from suburbia. When almost ten actual workers were suffering, you clapped your hands and laughed at them.”

He concluded by calling her an “entitled moron.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded hours earlier to Carlson’s Monday comments about her being a child of privilege:

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: