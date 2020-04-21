Fox News’ Tucker Carlson continued to mock Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday and call her an “entitled moron.”

On Monday, Carlson said the New York Democrat is a “child of privilege” and added, “Someone who actually grew up in the Bronx would be far too embarrassed to drone on about herself on Instagram.”

Today he followed up over her since-deleted tweet on the oil market freefall saying, “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.”

“‘You love to see it.’ Love to see what?” Carlson responded. “Blue-collar America taking another kick to the face? Ocasio-Cortez soon realized she had been too honest, so she deleted the tweet, but it was too late, she’d been exposed for who she really is. Note the silly aside about ‘worker-led investments.’ Please. Spare us Sandy from suburbia. When almost ten actual workers were suffering, you clapped your hands and laughed at them.”

He concluded by calling her an “entitled moron.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded hours earlier to Carlson’s Monday comments about her being a child of privilege:

Also can we talk about how racist & classist the presumption is that when people say they are from the Bronx, folks like Tucker equate that with assuming all the worst things abt our upbringing? Our lives don’t have to match some chicken heir’s idea of struggle to be validated. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 21, 2020

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]