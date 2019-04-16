Tucker Carlson Mocks Buttigieg Media Coverage: ‘They Want to Consume Him Like a Hearty Stew’

Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night mocking the media coverage of Mayor Pete Buttigieg and how the press left Beto O’Rourke for a “younger, hotter candidate.”

“They split with some guy from Indiana and can’t even pronounce the guy’s name,” Carlson added.

He showed clips of Buttigieg media coverage at a time when his star is rising in the 2020 Democratic field, including when Nicolle Wallace said, “This guy is chicken soup for my soul.”

“‘Chicken soup for my soul.’ Even by the naughty standards of the news media, this is a new level of political commitment,” Carlson said. “They don’t just want to vote for this guy, they want to consume him like a hearty stew. Every last drop of Buttigieg… yum. They’re all in.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com