Tucker Carlson Mocks Coverage of ‘Radical QAnon People’: They Seem Confused But ‘Gentle’ — ‘They’re Not Torching Wendy’s’

Tucker Carlson opened his show Friday night mocking media coverage of concerns about conspiracy theorists who thought Donald Trump would be inaugurated for real just one day ago, March 4th.

He played video from MSNBC as he mockingly told viewers, “It turns out QAnon didn’t invade Washington because neo-liberal cable news anchors successfully defended our country.”

There were some security concerns about what could happen on March 4th, close to two months since Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol, but ultimately nothing serious happened there Thursday.

Carlson suggested the Democrats and media are acting like a “doomsday cult” saying “the world is going to end” from “global warming or a white nationalist insurrection.”

He also mocked coverage in the days following the riots about potential threats at the Capitol and even state capitols leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“The dummies were terrified,” Carlson said. “‘Armed! Armed! All 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol!'”

He brought up the one Trump supporter who was outside the New York state capitol on inauguration day before adding this:

“Have you ever noticed how all like the scary internet conspiracy theorist radical QAnon people and you actually see them on camera or in jail cells — as a lot of them now are — maybe they’re kind of confused, maybe they’ve got the wrong ideas, but they’re all kind of gentle people, and they’re all kind of waving American flags, they like the country. They’re not torching Wendy’s, they’re not looting retail stores, they’re not shooting cops, no, that’s not them.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

