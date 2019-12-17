Tucker Carlson opened his show previewing tomorrow’s impeachment vote and saying it’s “a terrible idea for the country.”

He mocked Democrats pushing for it anyway and showed video of Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, syaing today, “The president’s continuing course of conduct constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy in America. We cannot allow this misconduct to pass. It would be a sellout of our Constitution, our foreign policy, our national security, and our democracy.”

“See if you can follow the logic chain. Maybe can you spot the missing link,” Carlson said. “Here’s what he’s arguing. Leaving a president in office until voters can decide to remove him from office if they want is ‘a danger to democracy.'”

He mocked the idea of pausing aid to Ukraine as a “sellout” of U.S. national security:

“What is the president accused of doing? In case you’ve forgotten, it’s Donald Trump may have delayed military aid to the government of Ukraine. Now, keep in mind that the only purpose of aid to the government of Ukraine is to antagonize Russia. Keep in mind, also, that Russia is a country with more nuclear weapons than any other country on the globe. But, according to Jamie Raskin, not giving weapons to Ukraine is a clear and present danger to America. It’s a sellout, he says, of our national security to pause in our relentless attacks on Russia even for a moment.”

He also mocked CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin for his comments today dismissing a CNN poll on impeachment, before saying, “What you’re looking at is religion. And, of course, being the Democratic Party and their religion, it’s always the exact opposite of what they claim it is.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]