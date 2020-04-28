On Monday night Fox News’ Tucker Carlson criticized continued lockdownscriticized continued lockdowns and claimed, “e are happy to say that curve has been a flattened, but it’s likely not because of the lockdown. The virus just isn’t nearly as deadly as we thought it was, all of us, including on this show, everybody thought it was, but it turned out not to be.”

In response, Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, “The family members of the over 56,000 Americans who died from #COVID19 in less than two months would disagree with @TuckerCarlson. And the current case fatality rate in the US is over 5.6%. Simply unacceptable that @FoxNews keeps ignoring science and downplaying the virus.”

Carlson hit back Tuesday night, swiping at the vaccination rate in Lieu’s district before saying, “The deeper irony here is that Ted Lieu has no idea what he’s talking about.”

He called Lieu a “clown” who “hasn’t spent 5 minutes learning anything about the current research of the pandemic.”

“If Ted Lieu actually believes the death rate in this country from coronavirus is 5.6 percent, he’s even slower than he seems and that’s saying a lot. More likely he knows but is just lying,” Carlson continued. He said he invited Lieu on his show but “he wouldn’t come, of course, he’s afraid.”

Carlson accused Lieu of inflating the numbers because “terrified populations are easier for politicians to control,” saying he’s just going off off reporters “as scientifically illiterate as he is.”

