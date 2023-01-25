Tucker Carlson took a shot at Mike Pence Tuesday evening, noting that the “flamboyantly pure” former vice president swooped in to save President Joe Biden with the recent discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

“So here’s the latest example of unexplained weirdness in the news,” Carlson opened the segment. “Mike Pence, of all people, has just swooped in to save Joe Biden. Yes, Mike pence, a man so flamboyantly pure he won’t have dinner with ladies, not his wife. And yet Mike Pence also had secret documents in his house, just like Joe Biden!”

Carlson then noted how it wasn’t that long ago that Pence told interviewers that he was sure that he had no classified documents, but then the Fox News host wondered aloud why the former VP sent his lawyers to look for classified documents.

“We can’t say for certain, but it’s entirely possible; in fact, it’s likely that Mike Pence was asked to do this by federal prosecutors who are trying to build a case against his old boss, Donald Trump,” Carlson explained. Why? The Fox News host explained how “the point would be to show that not every federal official walks off with state secrets. Donald Trump was uniquely evil in this regard, as in so many others.”

After the documents were found, Pence contacted National Archives, the FBI, and congressional leaders of both parties, which Carlson archly found “odd because what Mike Pence did is a felony.”

“But Pence didn’t seem embarrassed about [finding classified documents] at all,” Carlson continued. “In fact, he almost bragged about it.”

“So clearly, Mike pence is not worried about being punished for keeping secret documents in his home, and that’s strange in a country where all laws are supposed to apply equally to all people, but Mike pence is not worried about FBI raids, and that’s interesting.”

Of course, Carlson’s suggestion that Trump is being treated differently than Biden and Pence on classified documents overlooks the 18-month period in which the Department of Justice was trying to retrieve documents from Mar-a-Lago and only got a search warrant to retrieve 15 boxes of materials.

The handling of classified document discovery between Trump, Biden, and Pence are remarkably different, and for Carlson to ignore the differences seems to be entirely the point.

In other words, it’s an error of commission not omission.

