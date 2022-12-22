Tucker Carlson Mocks McConnell for Fawning Over ‘Hunk’ Zelensky: ‘You Can Almost Hear His Giggles of Pleasure’

Tucker Carlson ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with curious levels of snark over his friendliness toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the past few months.

Zelensky delivered a speech before Congress on Wednesday night, drawing tremendous adulation as he reaffirmed Ukraine’s defiance toward Russia while warning the U.S. that the war against the invaders is not over yet. After the speech aired on Fox News, Carlson brought the tenor of the night way down by sneering at Zelensky as a shabbily-dressed “strip club manager” who keeps asking the U.S. for more money to defend his country.

“The point was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy,” said Carlson. “It is hard; in fact, it may be impossible to imagine a more humiliating scenario for the greatest country on Earth.”

After ripping on Zelensky’s meeting with President Joe Biden, Carlson dredged up a photo the Ukrainian leader took months ago when McConnell and other Republican senators visited him in Kyiv to declare their solidarity. This led to Carlson’s impudent commentary about how happy McConnell’s delegation looked in the picture.

Here’s a picture of Zelensky that he’d taken with a group of elderly Republican senators back in May. They stand grinning next to him in their orthopedic shoes, 70 year Susan Collins, John Barrasso, John Cornyn. Led by their 80 year old ringleader Mitch McConnell. Fourty-four-year-old Zelensky poses between them in a skin-tight polo shirt, flexing like a weight lifter and trying to look ferocious. They seem awe-struck. Not since a young Fidel Castro showed up in New York wearing battle fatigues has this country’s aging leadership class tittered more loudly in delight. They love a man in uniform. What a hunk. So strong and decisive. Look at the expression Mitch McConnell’s face, you can almost hear the giggles of pleasure.

From there, Carlson accused Zelensky of conducting a “war on Christianity” while complaining that McConnell didn’t use last night’s event to question the Ukrainian leader over his legislative efforts to bar orthodox churches subservient to Moscow from operating in his country.

Watch above via Fox News.

