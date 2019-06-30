Tucker Carlson: North Korean Regime is ‘Monstrous’ But Leading a Country ‘Means Killing People’

President Donald Trump made history on Sunday when he became the first sitting President to cross into North Korea, and the big news was covered by all the networks. On Fox & Friends, they interviewed Tucker Carlson, who is on the trip with the president, about the big moment.

In talking about the regime, Carlson made some startling statements comparing Kim Jong Un and his “Stalinist” regime to countries around the world, including American allies.

“There’s no defending the North Korean regime, which is a monstrous regime. It’s the last really Stalinist regime in the world,” said Carlson by phone. “It’s a disgusting place, obviously, so there’s no defending it.”

“On the other hand,” he said, immediately switching to defending it. “You know, you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people. Not on the scale that the North Koreans do, but a lot of countries commit atrocities including a number that we’re closely allied with.”

“You know, I’m not a relativist or anything, but it’s important to be honest about that,” said Carlson.

“And it’s not necessarily a choice between the evil people and the great people, it’s a choice most of the time between the bad people and the worse people, that’s kind of the nature of life, also the nature of power,” he said. “And I do think that’s how the President sees it. He is, you know he is far less sentimental about this stuff and maybe, I think, more realistic about it.”

Carlson said this is one thing Trump believes that he agrees with, which is that the “dorm room” thinking of people like former Obama State Department official Samantha Power, which he mocked as calling Kim “mean”, is a kind of “silly and stupid” point of view.

“In the end, what matters is what’s good for the United States,” he said, voicing the central premise of moral relativism as it applies to nations and states.

Watch the clip above, from Fox News Channel.

[H/t Lis Power on Twitter]

