Tucker Carlson Pans Jim Acosta’s CNN Special: ‘A Dog Prancing Around Your Living Room With a Mouthful of Roadkill’

Tucker Carlson sarcastically recommended that his viewers watch Jim Acosta‘s show during a segment in which he derided the CNN host for overusing the word “democracy.”

Since Monday, Acosta has anchored CNN’s special program Democracy in Peril and during this time he has taken a fair number of shots at Carlson.

Acosta has spent the week linking the Fox News host to political extremism and to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host fired back Friday by inferring that Acosta’s program over at CNN is so hyperbolic, stale and repetitive that it is worth a watch for people who generally can’t stomach the network.

“Jim Acosta learned a new word this week,” Carlson said. “That doesn’t happen very often, but when it does happen, Acosta likes to show off his new vocabulary like a dog prancing around your living room with a mouthful of roadkill.

“He’s thrilled. Now the word he’s learned is called ‘democracy.’ Jim Acosta has no idea what that word means, but he does like the sound of it. It’s got a weighty ring to it. So, he’s showed off the new word on his new show on CNN, which pretty much no one else in America saw, but we did. Here it is.”

Carlson aired a supercut video of Acosta hosting Democracy in Peril from this week, which focused heavily on the host’s use of the word “democracy.”

“So you really gotta a watch that show with a pen and paper,” said the Fox News host. “Do you follow that? It is democracy’s winter of discontent, ladies and gentlemen. Democracy’s on a collision course with peril, which is both dire and urgent in highly threatening a very troubling way. We’ve got to act now, or democracy could die on the table, terrified and alone, only to be carted off to the city morgue and get dumped in a pauper’s grave.”

Carlson concluded, “Honestly, you really should watch Jim Acosta’s show. It’s amazing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

