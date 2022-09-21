Tucker Carlson Praises Richard Nixon and Argues ‘No One Can Explain Watergate, Even to This Day’

Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, offered some strong praise for former President Richard Nixon on Tuesday night.

“Here is a fact they never told you,” began Carlson. “Who is the most popular president in American history? As measured by votes, which is the only real poll, it was Richard Nixon.”

“Richard Nixon won his 1972 reelection campaign in a historic landslide. He carried 49 states, biggest margin ever,” Carlson continued. Nixon did indeed win every state but Massachusetts in 1972, however, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s victory over Alf Landon in 1936 was by a bigger electoral college margin.

Roosevelt won reelection that year 523 to 8 in the electoral college, while Nixon won by a whopping 520 to 17.

“And then within a year, he was disgraced and six months later he was gone because Watergate, which no one can still explain, even to this day,” Carlson argued, adding:

That was clearly driven by government agencies, including the FBI. So we’re thinking about Richard Nixon. The other day, we decided to talk with Monica Crowley for a brand new episode of Tucker Carlson Today, she worked for Nixon for several years after graduating college. And it was a fascinating conversation. Watch this.

“He did not write for the foreign policy establishment or for fellow world leaders. He wrote for us. He wrote for you and me. I cannot put this book down. I read it in about two or three days and I immediately only had one thought. And that was sit down and write this author a letter about how this book had educated you and inspired you,” Crowley, a former Fox News contributor said.

“And it only sort of occurred to me later that the author of the book was a former president of the United States. I just felt compelled to let the author who wrote this know that he had moved me. He had educated me and inspired me for my future career,” she continued praising Nixon’s writing, which included 10 books – mostly focused on foreign policy.

“So I sat down at my ancient now computer at the time, and I wrote him a two-page, single-spaced letter that dealt with the issues he raised in the book. He read it. He took out his stationery and a pen, hand wrote me a note, and he wrote, ‘Dear Mr. Crowley, I want you to know how impressed I was by your very thoughtful and comprehensive letter of July 19th. You know how the real world works.’ And then he said, Contact my office after Labor Day and we’ll arrange a mutually convenient time for you to come to my office in New Jersey. That’s how I got that job,” concluded Crowley.

“So it’s all kind of connected to how we open the show tonight. The people who claim to be the best are often in real life the worst and the people who actually do a pretty good job, you are told are evil,” Carlson concluded.

“Kari Lake could win. Looks like she’s going to win in Arizona, for example. She’s not even allowed on TV. She’s so bad,” he continued mentioning the controversial GOP nominee for governor of Arizona.

“So when they tell you someone’s terrible. Maybe the person is terrible. Maybe you should look carefully and make up your own mind,” Carlson concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com