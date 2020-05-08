Tucker Carlson criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci in commentary weeks ago, and on Friday night, he questioned Fauci’s job performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for more than 35 years, so it makes sense to trust him,” Carlson said. “But Dr. Fauci has said a lot over the past four months, and he’s helped formtulate a lot of policies that have changed the country, so it’s fair to assess how well he’s done.”

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins, said, “In terms of preparing the country, he missed it. He missed this one. For two months… he never once prepared this country with anything beyond simple hygiene and basic virology lessons.”

“Never once did we hear let’s get ready with more PPE, let’s build up our stockpiles, let’s stop nonessential travel, let’s get more swabs, let’s build capacity,” he continued. “That was a big miss. I don’t know whether or not to blame him, because we all make mistakes, or the entire country putting their faith and stock in one doctor.”

Carlson said Fauci seems “serious” but also “frivolous’ at times, citing as an example comments Fauci made about Tinder hookups.

He also said Fauci “seems to be a very political man,” saying, “I don’t think you hold any job in Washington for 35 years without being a skilled and a ruthless political operator, I happen to know.”

Carlson went on to say “it does seem like it’d be pretty hard to get rid of Tony Fauci, since he is such a relentless media presence.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

