Tucker Carlson went on a lengthy tear against two Republican senators proposing that Columbus Day be scrapped as a federal holiday and replaced by Juneteenth.

Senators Ron Johnson and James Lankford introduced the amendment with this explanation:

“In response to a bipartisan effort to give federal workers another day of paid leave by designating Juneteenth a federal holiday, we have offered a counterproposal that does not put us further in debt,” Johnson said Wednesday. “We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but believe we should eliminate a current holiday in exchange. We chose Columbus Day as a holiday that is lightly celebrated, and least disruptive to Americans’ schedules.”

This proposal really set Carlson off Wednesday night, saying that Republicans are just trying to appease the “hysteria” going on around the country.

Carlson said instead of standing against the people “rampag[ing] through America destroying our lture and history,” Johnson and Lankford are caving to the liberal mob.

He went on to tell viewers they should let the senators know they see them “trying to cancel Columbus Day” and, referencing recent coverage of George Washington statues and Mount Rushmore, declared that other federal holidays could be next:

“Obviously July 4th will be first on the list. As anyone at the New York Times can tell you, America is inherently racist and has always been, therefore celebrating independence no less racist. And then, of course, Presidents Day. Officially, Presidents Day is Washington’s birthday, and as you just heard, he’s evil, too evil to have a statue. So how can he have a holiday? It doesn’t make sense. And by the way, every single president has been a man. Sexism, anyone? Don’t tell Lankford and Johnson. How about Thanksgiving? No way we can stick that holiday on our calendar. Not only was it established by Abraham Lincoln, a man so filthy his statue is being removed from Boston, but not a single one of the Pilgrims wasn’t from England. Veterans Day and Memorial Day? Well, until 70 years ago the Armed Forces were segregated. Some of the people who fought and died in America’s wars were racist. So you can’t honor them. Come on. Off the calendar. You’d think that New Year’s Day would be safe. Nothing controversial about New Year’s Day. Oh, dig into the history, ladies and gentlemen, the Romans were the first civilization to start the year on January 1st. And guess what? The Romans owned slaves. And why stop, by the way, at official holidays? Why are any holidays acceptable?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

