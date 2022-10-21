Tucker Carlson Rails Against Kari Lake’s Election Denial Critics, Declares Arizona Election is ‘Fair’ Only If She Wins

Tucker Carlson vigorously defended the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona on his top-rated show on Thursday night decrying Kari Lake’s critics as part of a lying, fake liberal media that’s waning in power. Carlson attacked both Democrats and Republicans who are concerned with Lake’s election denial as being akin to “North Korean propaganda,” while slipping in a declaration that if Lake’s “election is fair, she will win.”

Carlson began the monologue by playing a few clips from MSNBC criticizing Lake. He showed political analyst Tim Miller saying, “Let’s be clear about just how radical the Kari Lakes and Blake Masters are. They’re nothing like the John McCain.”

“She might be in a position to win the governorship in this state. And that would be a very dangerous thing,” says another analyst as the clips continued.

“‘Oh, she’s an extremist. Kari Lake is extreme,’ scream the people who support open borders and late-term, sex-selective abortions, and the castration of children. She’s extreme, unlike us. She’s hurting democracy,” continued Carlson, getting animated.

“She’s a threat to our society. And it’s not just aging lifestyle liberals on Xanax who have chosen MSNBC, who are saying things like this. No, it’s Republicans to members of the GOP establishment in both Arizona and in Washington,” Carlson continued, noting condemnation of Lake’s hard right campaign has indeed been bipartisan.

“That would include, amazingly, former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, who they told you was a conservative. But then, of course, they told you Liz Cheney was too conservative, be happy with her, she’s conservative, she’s on your side. Okay. Not surprisingly, Liz Cheney has come to the same conclusion about Kari Lake,” Carlson added before playing a clip of Cheney saying she would actively campaign against Lake.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake isn’t elected the governor of Arizona, a state I don’t live in, she says before an audience of people in Texas who won’t be governed by Kari Lake either. And they applaud,” Carlson continued, offering his take on Cheney’s remarks.

“Yes, got to stop Kari Lake, she’s a fascist. She’s dangerous. She’ll destroy our society. Why? Because she’s telling the truth about the media with authority. Because she knows,” continued Carlson, subtly referencing Lake’s long tenure as a Phoenix-area news anchor.

“So that’s the flavor of the media coverage Kari Lake has received. In fact, over the past year, there’s not been a single objective or anything approaching an objective news story about Kari Lake in all of legacy media, every single story has been a partisan attack because they know she’s telling the truth,” Carlson then concluded, ignoring the plethora of other scandals surrounding her, from campaigning with Nazi-sympathizers to endorsing, then un-endorsing, a rabid anti-Semite in Oklahoma.

“But here’s the amazing thing. And the heartening thing is it tells you about the waning power of the media. Kari Lake thrived anyway. She’s now leading the race in Arizona. If the election is fair, she will win,” he then declared, inadvertently revealing the very issue critics have with Lake.

While Carlson rightly claims that Lake and any other American has the right to question election results and call for an audit and transparency in elections, critics argue Lake’s election denial is not about fair elections, but instead about ensuring her chosen candidate wins elections.

Lake was pushed on CNN over the weekend on whether or not she would accept the result of her November election. “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result,” Lake replied.

“If you lose, will you accept that?” CNN anchor Dana Bash pushed again.

“I’m going to win the election and accept that result,” Lake repeated, adding, “The people will never support and vote for a coward like Katie Hobbs.”

This exchange exemplified the concern around election denial as democratic legitimacy relies on both sides accepting the results and the process as fair, a sentiment that comes from the leaders on the ballot. Lake has already cast doubt on the election and for many, whoever is elected governor of Arizona, will not be considered legitimate as a result.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

