Tucker Carlson Responds to Fauci Slamming Him for ‘Crazy Conspiracy Theory’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson responded Wednesday night to being called out by Dr. Anthony Fauci for pushing a “crazy conspiracy theory.”

Carlson said on his show Tuesday, “If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.”

Fauci responded to Carlson’s comments on CNN by saying, “That’s just a typical crazy conspiracy theory.”

Fauci pointed to the data on the effectiveness of the vaccines and said, “I don’t have any idea what he’s talking about.”

Carlson responded on Wednesday night by saying he’s just asking the question “why do people who take it — and by the way, why do people who have been previously infected and show high levels of antibodies — have to live under the restrictions that the vaccines were supposed to eliminate.”

He told viewers, “If we’re following the science, and we sincerely hope to, we’re wondering, is Fauci telling Americans who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the coronavirus itself that they aren’t protected against future infections? Is that why he is saying they can’t eat in restaurants or go to bars?”

Carlson played the clip of Fauci and said “we never for a minute doubted” vaccines.

“We bought all of that stuff completely at face value. We believe in science, actually kind of probably trust the pharmaceutical companies a little bit too much. So when they said this stuff works, we never questioned it,” he said.

And Carlson again asked, “If this stuff works, why can’t you live like it works? What are you really telling us here? And by the way, this, again, is not a trick question. We are not playing word games here, what is the answer? If the coronavirus vaccine prevents you from catching the coronavirus, why are you wearing a mask? Why can’t you eat in a restaurant? And if it doesn’t prevent you from catching the coronavirus, why are we taking it in the first place? Both can’t be true. So that’s the question. It’s not a conspiracy theory.”

The CDC actually recently released guidelines for what people who are fully vaccinated can start to do, but public health officials are still urging caution for people to protect themselves and others to minimize risk as the vaccine rollout continues across the country.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]