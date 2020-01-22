Fox News’ Tucker Carlson painted a very … um … vivid picture of the political media’s takes on Adam Schiff’s speech on the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — mocking several pundits for what he deemed a “pornographic” reaction.

Throughout his Wednesday night opener, Carlson made fun of Schiff by talking at length about how the House Intelligence Committee chairman is using the impeachment trial to sustain his moment in the spotlight. Eventually, Carlson turned his snark toward CNN and MSNBC for the awestruck reactions several cable news pundits had to Schiff’s speech.

“They were too deep in bliss. To the mouth-breathers on cable television, an Adam Schiff speech is like a brainstem massage, surging waves of ecstasy flood the central nervous system. Linear thought ceases. All that’s left are satisfied grunts of pleasure.”

Carlson proceeded to run footage of several glowing Schiff reactions from pundits, after which he said “we want to apologize to any viewers under 18 who may have just watched that. It was obviously pornographic and not suitable for children.”

