Tucker Carlson Rips Obama Over ‘Disinformation’ Speech: ‘He’s a Full-Blown Fascist Who Hates You’

Tucker Carlson ripped former President Barack Obama Friday as “not” a liberal, but a “fascist” who hates anyone who disagrees with him.

The former president spoke about “disinformation” at Stanford University on Thursday.

During remarks in which he slammed Vladimir Putin and Steve Bannon, Obama said that less content moderation online could prove dangerous:

People like Putin, and Steve Bannon for that matter, understand it’s not necessary for people to believe this information in order to weaken democratic institutions. You just have to flood a country’s public square with enough raw sewage. You just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing, that citizens no longer know what to believe.

Obama concluded people will lose trust in their leaders, reporters and institutions.

On Friday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host ripped Obama as a fascist whose only aim is to further his own worldview, and to silence those of others.

“Barack Obama gave a big speech at Stanford yesterday on ‘disinformation,’” Carlson said. ‘Now, like the Atlantic magazine’s conference on disinformation at the University of Chicago, the conference was all about promoting disinformation, but because self-awareness has been banned, nobody noticed.”

Carlson said the thesis of Obama’s remarks was that Democrats are incapable of lying, and their opponents “must be stopped immediately.”

Carlson aired a clip of his comments and concluded the former president’s singular goal is to stifle free speech.

“So this guy is not just liberal. In fact, he’s not liberal at all.” Carlson said. “He’s a full-blown fascist who hates you and wants to keep you from talking, or else,”

Carlson concluded, “He wants censorship of anyone who disagrees with him, and now he just comes out and says it.”

