Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Unseemly and Anti-Human’ Liberal Pundits for Talking About Climate Change During Hurricane Ian

Tucker Carlson lashed out at liberal commentators on Thursday over what he said was “unseemly and anti-human” behavior on the part of liberal pundits.

Some talking heads and scientists have stated that Hurricane Ian – or just extreme weather more generally – can be attributed to climate change. Ian has devastated much of Florida the past two days, causing an unknown amount of deaths and untold structural damage.

“So, when something this awful happens, something that affects the lives of millions of your fellow Americans, decent people step back for a moment,” Carlson began his monologue. “It’s a moment that demands reverence and silence to consider what we’ve just seen. Then the practical questions. People are suffering. How are they suffering?”

He went on to say the most relevant questions are about whether Floridians have power or whether their homes have been destroyed.

“You ask questions like that and you try to assess what this means and the human cost of it,” he continued. “The one thing you don’t do is immediately jump forward to score some sort of cheap and sleazy political point from it. That used to be obvious. But for the past several years it’s been clear it’s no longer obvious – at least to one political party.”

Carlson aired a montage of on-air talent from CNN and MSNBC discussing climate change. It included Stephanie Ruhle, Chris Hayes, Ali Velshi, Joy Reid, and others.

The comments ranged from specifically assertive, e.g., “This storm, in a way, is kind of bad news for the people that are still trying to deny climate change as a factor,” to more general concerns about storms in general being “exacerbated by climate change.”

Carlson reacted with derision.

“Imagine taking a science lecture from someone as stupid as Stephanie Ruhle or Ali Velshi,” he said. “So on that level, it’s ridiculous. And it’s also – as we just suggested – unseemly and anti-human. Of course, people are dying, so wait just a moment before putting forward your demands for more political power.”

The host went on to call the pundits’ claims about climate change “factually” untrue.

