As Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers, spoke again in the Senate impeachment trial tonight, Tucker Carlson said he may be “dangerous to the country.”

Carlson continued mocking Schiff tonight and said the Senate trial is making politics “boring” again, saying, “This is not about a phone call that Donald Trump once made to Ukraine, it’s not even about Adam Schiff’s now-obvious dream of winning a daytime Emmy, talented thespian though he is, it’s actually underneath it all a policy disagreement. Permanent Washington was enraged that Trump violated neocon orthodoxy by criticizing Middle Eastern wars and promising to de-escalate tensions with Russia. Nothing he has done before or since has made them angrier than that did.”

He argued Schiff was criticizing Trump over withholding Ukraine aid “because it is America’s duty to remain on the brink of war with Russia forever and indefinitely.”

“According to Adam Schiff,” Carlson continued, ” America must — must — keep 70,000 troops in Europe away from their families to guard against the ever present threat of Russian invasion. For real. He said that. His fellow Democrats nodded in vacant-eyed agreement. If it weren’t for military military aid to Ukraine, Schiff went on, Putin’s armies might have conquered that country, going on to seize Poland and overrun the continent. You’d have to learn Russian to spend junior year in Florence.”

He concluded by saying if Schiff is serious about what he’s saying, then he’s “dangerous” to the country:

“Trump got the nomination and then won. But Washington still has not recovered from the shock and rather than learn from the result, they double down. They blame the defeat on Russian Facebook ads that nobody saw. And in response to those ads that nobody saw, they’re demanding that America risk war with the world’s largest nuclear power. We’ve mocked Adam Schiff many times in the show and we hope to in the future. But on this matter, we’re deadly serious. If this guy’s public statements reflect what he actually believes, he is dangerous to the country for real.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

