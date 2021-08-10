Tucker Carlson Says Democratic Congress Members Won’t Come on His Show: ‘You’re a White Supremacist, We’re Not Talking to You’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on The Five Tuesday that Democrats will not come on his show.

Carlson appeared with his Fox colleagues to talk about his new book The Long Slide, and Jessica Tarlov asked him who he would like to interview again “if they would take your call.”

“There are so many people,” Carlson said. “Honestly I’d like to interview anybody in Democratic leadership. I’d like to interview a Democratic congressman. No one will talk to me! No one will come on the show.”

“‘You’re a white supremacist, we’re not talking to you!’ Really? No, I’m not,” he continued, with a laugh. “I just have different ideas from you, why are you calling me names? It’s not even real. Just come on and talk to me like a normal human being.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

