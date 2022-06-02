Tucker Carlson Says Gloating Is ‘Un-Christian,’ Proceeds to Blast ‘Creepy Porn Lawyer’ Michael Avenatti’s New Prison Sentence

Tucker Carlson celebrated Thursday after former celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels.

The former porn star and alleged mistress to former President Donald Trump claimed Avenatti stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her. A jury agreed.

He will serve some of the sentence concurrently with another prison sentence stemming from an extortion attempt against Nike. Avenatti is also awaiting a retrial over allegations he defrauded clients out of millions of dollars in California.

“I have destroyed my career, my relationships, and my reputation,” Avenatti said in court. “I’ve brought embarrassment and ridicule upon myself and innocent third parties, including my family, my children, my friends, and the legal profession.”

On his show Thursday, Carlson celebrated Avenatti’s new sentence.

“We try never to gloat over other people’s misfortune. It’s un-Christian and bad karma, all the world religions are against it,” he said. “But on this night, when the creepy porn lawyer will be spending officially four years off of CNN, we were thinking back to a time we interviewed him on the set – one of the creepiest experiences we ever had. Here’s what it looked like.”

Before Avenatti was a federal inmate, he and Carlson went at it in a viral Fox News interview in 2018. Carlson aired a testy snippet from it.

“That man was going to be the Democratic nominee for president,” Carlson said. “Not anymore!”

The Fox News host then told his vowers that in spite of the fact Avenatti will be locked up for years to come, they can still enjoy coffee with him every morning.

He announced a commemorative “creepy porn lawyer mug,” which he said was for sale on his website.

Mediaite checked Carlson’s website, and he is indeed hawking a creepy porn lawyer mug.

Watch above, via Fox News.

