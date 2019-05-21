Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused immigrants of “plunder[ing]” America’s wealth by earning money in the U.S. and sending it back to their family in their home country — all while warning his audience that more migrants “are coming” to take more.

“It goes without saying that functioning societies don’t operate like this. Countries that care about their people enforce their own laws,” he said on his show tonight. “Our leaders are decadent and narcissistic. They care only about themselves. They will never defend our nation. That’s obvious and the rest of the world knows it.”

“The American piñata has been getting pummeled for decades and now it has finally come apart. Our national wealth is up for grabs by whomever gets here first, and they are coming,” he continued. “Over just the past year, 1% of the entire population of the nation of Guatemala has moved to the United States. A Wall Street Journal piece last month described the plight of that country’s villages. Some of them are literally depopulating as people stream north to America’s generous welfare state.”

He went on to a cite a new study conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform — an anti-immigrant group started by a white nationalist — which they exclusively provided for Carlson’s show.

Carlson has previously accused immigrants of making America “poorer and dirtier” — a comment that cost him a number of major advertisers.

