Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden ‘Doesn’t Actually Exist’ as Far as the Democratic Party Is Concerned

Tucker Carlson claimed President Joe Biden is essentially a non-entity doing the bidding of liberal interests who want to fundamentally change the United States.

The Fox News host addressed the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Biden this week. Carlson widely derided the legislation and portrayed it as a giveaway to Democratic special interests. He aired a clip of the president taking a victory lap at the signing ceremony.

“The Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to take the most aggressive action ever – ever, ever, ever – in confronting the climate crisis and strengthening our energy security,” Biden said. “It’s gonna offer working families thousands of dollars in savings by providing them rebates to buy new and efficient appliances, weatherize their homes, get a tax credit for purchasing heat pumps, and rooftop solar, electric stoves, ovens.”

Carlson reacted by saying “Biden” doesn’t really exist and suggested the Democratic Party might nominate him for a second term, which he would begin at age 82

“So, you watch that and you realize, maybe, they are going to run him again because he doesn’t actually exist,” the host stated. “He is merely a conduit through which they change America. He has no idea what he’s saying. He reads the script. He seems kind of non-threatening and out of it.”

Carlson portrayed Biden as something of a puppet for the Democratic establishment and called his continued time in the spotlight “cruel” and suggested he has handlers who “feed him full of drugs and have him read someone else’s script.”

He added, “If you’re trying to change the country really fast, this is very useful to you.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com