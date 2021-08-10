Tucker Carlson Says ‘Large Portions’ of Cuomo Harassment Report Are ‘Absurd,’ Asks Why Lindsey Boylan Didn’t ‘Pipe Up’ Earlier

Tucker Carlson offered a defense of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hours after he announced his resignation.

Carlson asked, “If Andrew Cuomo was harassing so many women, and doing it at the state capitol in New York, how come we just learned he was doing it?”

He showed clips of people, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo and President Joe Biden, praising Cuomo last year.

Carlson went on to bring up Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide who came forward months ago with serious allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

“Why did Lindsey Boylan wait two years to tell us what had happened?” Carlson asked. “This guy’s the governor of one of the most important states in the country, so why didn’t she pipe up before?

He suggested Boylan wanted to wait to come forward with her account accusing the New York governor of sexually harassing her until after the 2020 race was called for Biden.

The harassment report came from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Carlson said this seems to be a “palace coup” by James to take him down before she runs for governor.

As for the report itself, Carlson said there are “reasons to question Letitia James’ motives” if you read it. “The closer you read that report, the more you are likely to notice that large portions of it are absurd. They don’t make sense.”

As evidence of this, he pointed to a page in the report about Cuomo “allowing senior staff members to sit on his lap at official functions” that concluded it was one element of a pattern that created “a hostile work environment,” and another page that said, “A senior staff member also recalled the Governor lying down on a couch with his head on a staff member’s lap. None of these senior staff reported feeling uncomfortable with this behavior.”

“Oh. So they liked sitting in Andrew Cuomo’s lap,” Carlson said. “Weird, but who are we to judge? Weirder things are happening right now.”

“So how is this harassment?” he asked, saying the report is full of “inconsistencies.”

Carlson even told viewers that as bad a governor as Cuomo was, the likely candidates to replace him “are worse.”

“But because someone sat in Andrew Cuomo’s lap, they may soon run the state of New York.”

The report concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women, including multiple allegations of inappropriate touching and groping.

Carlson made a point of adding, “I feel guilty effectively defending Andrew Cuomo, something I’ve never done, hope never to do. And I just want to be clear, I’m not actually defending him, I’m defending the system of equal application of the law.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

