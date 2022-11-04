Tucker Carlson Says NBC News ‘Jeffrey Epsteined’ Its Own Paul Pelosi Reporting Because It Was ‘True’

Tucker Carlson derided NBC News for deleting a report on Friday about the attack on Paul Pelosi by a hammer-wielding fanatic in San Francisco.

The Fox News host said a report outlining some details of the attack was removed by the network because it was factual. In a report for the Today show, the network’s Miguel Almaguer laid out what he had gathered about the violent assault.

Almaguer reported officers did not know why they were dispatched to the Pelosi home last week. All that was known was the call was “high priority.”

The reporter added:

The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.

“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear,” Almaguer said. “We still don’t know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrived.”

The Pelosi attack has attracted a great deal of attention from conspiracy theorists, many of whom have accused Mr. Pelosi and his attacker David DePape of being involved in a homosexual relationship. No evidence supports such a theory.

In any event, the reporting is gone from NBC’s website. An editor’s note reads, “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

Carlson jumped on the network for deleting the report. He invoked the name of convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein as he accused NBC of killing its own story before it could grow legs:

After watching the story on the Today show this morning, you could only conclude, as Elon Musk put it, there’s a tiny possibility there might be more to the story than meets the eye. You think? Now we know for a fact there was more to the story because NBC news has Jeffrey Epsteined the entire thing. NBC deleted Almaguer’s story both from its website and from Twitter. Why did they do that? Obviously they did it because the report was true. There’s no question.

“We called over to NBC news today for their explanation for why they censored their own story, but mostly, if we’re being, honest we wanted to rub their nose in the fact they’re not journalists all, but obedient throne-sniffing servants to the party in power, and predictably refused to tell us what was wrong with their story,” he concluded.

Being “Epsteined” means to kill someone – or in this case – something you created to mitigate damage to yourself or others with whom you share mutual interests. It stems from Epstein’s alleged 2019 suicide in a Manhattan jail, which many think was staged by powerful forces he could have implicated in crimes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

