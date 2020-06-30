Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday again going after the Republican party for not doing more to serve the interests of their voters, saying they’re “failing” and that “partisan junk food” isn’t going to cut it anymore.

Carlson recalled his heated interview with Senator Mike Braun Monday night to say he’s exemplary of “weak” Republicans who don’t “believe in anything.” And he warned viewers that Republicans “at all levels” could lose in November, and if they do “there will be profound consequences for you.”

“People who supported Donald Trump will be punished, there’s absolutely no question about that,” Carlson said. “There’s never been a political party as radical and as angry as the Democrats are now.”

He told viewers that like it or not, the GOP is their “only shield” no matter how frustrating it can be to voters, and Carlson laid out what he believes the future of the GOP should look like in three points, including “a vigorous defense of total equality under the law.”

“That means that criminals like Jeffrey Epstein must go to jail the first time they are caught molesting children. It means your children must have precisely the same chances of getting into college or getting a job as anyone else’s children. It means fighting to make this a color-blind meritocracy. A color-blind meritocracy. Say it again. The alternative to that is disaster. Slavery and Jim Crow were immoral precisely because they punished people for how they were born.”

Carlson also said Republicans need to be protecting people’s free speech and get back to serving their interests:

“Middle-class families no national spokesman, they have no lobby in Washington. Republicans pretend to be their champion, you know by now they are not. Instead of improving the lives of their voters, the party feeds them a steady diet of mindless symbolic victories, partisan junk food designed to make them feel full even as they waste away. Who cares how many Benghazi hearings we have? We’re supposed to care, why should we? How did Peter Strzok’s text messages become more important than saving American jobs from foreign nationals who are taking them? It is lunacy. We fall for it every time. And to the extent this show has participated in it, we apologize with deepest sincerity.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

