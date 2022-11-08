Tucker Carlson Says the ‘Dream’ of Democrats Is Pitting ‘White Men Against Everybody Else’

Tucker Carlson joined Fox News’ Election Day coverage on Tuesday night, where he offered an explanation for why Democrats appear to be underperforming among Latinos and other minority groups.

“We’re just looking at some of the early results right now,” anchor Martha MacCallum said. “That might be one of the big stories that really emerges from this moment where we’re seeing groups that have been courted by Democrats for more than a generation, who are now making a choice that is not based on the box that they have been told they belong in and who they should vote for. But they are interested in the same things that all Americans are interested in because they’re Americans.”

“That’s exactly right,” Carlson replied. “And it’s really a hopeful outcome, I would say. And I’m not saying that as a partisan. I’m saying it because you don’t want a country where it’s White men against everybody else. And that really was the dream of the Democratic Party. That’s the politics they hope to create. And what you’re seeing is instead NPR listeners versus everyone else.”

MacCallum chuckled.

The host of Tucker Carlson Tonight occasionally mocks National Public Radio for supposedly “woke” segments aimed at a very narrow audience.

“So in the end, you’re gonna have a Democratic coalition that’s only people with pledge-drive tote bags versus the whole country. And they’re not going to win if that’s what they’re left with.”

“We knew we could count on you, Tucker,” anchor Bret Baier replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

