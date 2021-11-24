Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the media on Tuesday of “completely” not looking into the motive(s) behind the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where six people were killed and more than 40 others were injured when a car drove through a holiday parade over the weekend. Waukesha authorities have not yet released any suspected motive.

A suspect, Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, has been arrested and charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

During Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host lamented that “Brooks has not publicly explained why he committed mass murder. Instead, the media have decided to speak for him.”

“And the main thing they want you to know is that these killings had absolutely nothing to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict just two days before. Nothing whatsoever. The time something just one of those amazing coincidences: ‘There is no evidence [that] this [is] a terrorist incident,’ announced Waukesha’s chief of police,” said Carlson. “But indiscriminately murdering children and women at Christmas parade isn’t terrorism, what exactly is it? Well, it’s a vehicular mishap.”

Carlson then gave examples of this alleged media negligence.

“Here’s how Twitter’s in-house news team described it: ‘Five people dead and more than 40 injured after car drives through parade.’ Car. It’s the fault of the red SUV.”

Carlson mentioned that news organizations said that Brooks was fleeing a knife fight and that “he got spooked and drove through the parade by accident.”

Carlson then played a soundbite of former ATF Special Agent in Charge Jim Cavanaugh suggesting on MSNBC on Sunday night that, as Carlson put it, “police had somehow goaded Darrell Brooks into driving into people by firing a gun at him.”

Cavanaugh said:

The reports from NBC reporters is that maybe he was in a fight, a knife fight, an altercation or a stabbing. Well, I’ve been to stabbings and I’m telling you they’re very bloody events. And the perpetrators or participants often have blood all he over them even if it’s coming from a victim they stabbed or they may get cut themselves if it’s a knife fight. And they often run with a bloody knife. So this guy might have been in the car with a bloody knife. Blood all over them. He saw the police barricade busted through it the officer fired and then he was going to do anything he or they to get away. When he ran over these band members and just an act of really cold-blooded murder.

Contrary to Carlson’s assertion, Cavanaugh was not “effectively” blaming the police whatsoever.

Carlson said that “many eyewitnesses describe Brooks zigzagging down the street trying to murder as many innocent people as he could. These killings were absolutely intentional and, no, Brooks was not being chased by the police. That’s a lie. So much for that theory.” Carlson was correct in that Brooks was not being chased by law enforcement – something that Waukesha Police themselves confirmed.

“So the question remains why did Darrell Brooks commit mass murder in Waukesha? The media don’t seem interested in finding out. Not even a little bit,” said Carlson. “So they decided to ignore the story completely. And they are.”

While Brooks’s motives remain unconfirmed, the media — contrary to Carlson’s claim — has not been ignoring the Waukesha tragedy “completely.”

“In reality, Waukesha follow-ups were the lead story on NBC, ABC and CBS Tuesday night. (All three of those newscasts are higher-rated than his rant-cast.) Networks like CNN have many reporters assigned to the story,” according to CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter by Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy.

According to the media monitoring service TVEyes, “Waukesha” has been mentioned 96 times on MSNBC since Sunday, while it has been mentioned 130 times on MSNBC since then.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Carlson’s monologue.

